Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 748.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,840 shares of company stock worth $7,376,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.