Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SpartanNash Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $737.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.04. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 905.9% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 404,757 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 156.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.