Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on KURARAY CO LTD/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get KURARAY CO LTD/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KURARAY CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of KURRY stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -283.88 and a beta of 0.66. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.