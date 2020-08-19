Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthcare Realty Trust Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%.

HR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $27.64 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,101,000 after purchasing an additional 149,841 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $147,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,081,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,553,000 after purchasing an additional 587,308 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,866,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,948,000 after buying an additional 605,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147,175 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $101,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,641.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

