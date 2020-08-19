Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRNS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $122.71.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $4,706,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,420.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 327,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 314,975 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 367.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,822 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $15,818,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $10,098,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

