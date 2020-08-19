Jefferies Financial Group Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $332.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $306.00 to $332.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.12.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.44. The company has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

