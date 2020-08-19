Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tapestry Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

TPR stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 256.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tapestry by 314.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 896.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

