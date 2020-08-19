Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LI NING CO LTD/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LI NING CO LTD/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LI NING CO LTD/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Get LI NING CO LTD/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LI NING CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of LNNGY opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. LI NING CO LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $94.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LI NING CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for LI NING CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LI NING CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.