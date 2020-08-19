JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.23 EPS

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.48.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

