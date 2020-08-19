Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$39.75 at National Bank Financial

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.50 to C$39.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$37.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.45. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$21.53 and a 12 month high of C$39.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

