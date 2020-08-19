Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.70-3.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $197.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.12. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

