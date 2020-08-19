Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.724-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of JKHY opened at $197.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.12. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

