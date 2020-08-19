Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.70-3.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $197.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.89 and its 200-day moving average is $171.12. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

