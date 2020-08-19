iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.71

iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.71 and traded as high as $29.19. iShares US Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 160,087 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,988,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after buying an additional 685,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16,579.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 400,066 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter worth $6,890,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,401,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

