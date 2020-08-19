iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67, 1,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

