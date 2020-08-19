iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 9.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

