iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.33, 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 10.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

