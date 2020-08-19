iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $26.98, approximately 23,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 10,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBMO. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,394,000.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.