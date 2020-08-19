iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL)’s share price were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $58.51, approximately 2,395 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 83,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 429.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,000.

