IOST (IOST) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. IOST has a market capitalization of $106.77 million and $70.72 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, DigiFinex, DragonEX and DDEX. During the last week, IOST has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.91 or 0.05446392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045639 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,039,719,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,111,179,501 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Livecoin, Koinex, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Bitkub, ABCC, Kucoin, Bithumb, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, BigONE, CoinZest, Upbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, DragonEX, OKEx, IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit, DigiFinex, BitMax, Binance, Huobi, IDAX, Coineal, Zebpay, Bitrue, Ethfinex, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.