Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 480,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 147,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

