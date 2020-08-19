Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.24, 1,198 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

