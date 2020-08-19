Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75, approximately 22,003 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 396% from the average daily volume of 4,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 345.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $415,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 721.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,519.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

