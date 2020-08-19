Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$18.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITP. TD Securities upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

ITP opened at C$15.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $924.68 million and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.18. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$18.70.

In related news, Director Jorge Nelson Quintas bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,381.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at C$690,284.48. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,650 shares of company stock worth $124,463.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

