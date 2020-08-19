Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Raised to C$18.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITP. TD Securities upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.
ITP opened at C$15.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $924.68 million and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.18. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$7.02 and a 1-year high of C$18.70.
In related news, Director Jorge Nelson Quintas bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,381.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at C$690,284.48. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,650 shares of company stock worth $124,463.
Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile
Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.
