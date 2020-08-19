Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

ITP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$15.66 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$7.02 and a one year high of C$18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.68 million and a P/E ratio of 20.61.

In other news, Director Jorge Nelson Quintas bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,381.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$690,284.48. Insiders bought 10,650 shares of company stock worth $124,463 in the last 90 days.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

