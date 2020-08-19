International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd (IGIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 7th

International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:IGIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. International General Insuranc has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Get International General Insuranc alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International General Insuranc in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insuranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insuranc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.