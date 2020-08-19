Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

ICE stock opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $104.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $397,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,902 shares of company stock worth $11,175,558 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

