Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to $36.00 at TD Securities

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

EIFZF opened at $23.50 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.07.

