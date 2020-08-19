Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) SVP Wade Allen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $84,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $317,019.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Brinker International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Brinker International by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

