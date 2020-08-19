Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -236.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,109,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

