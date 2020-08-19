Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Shares Up 0.3%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.77, 1,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 22,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 50.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 39.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $278,000.

