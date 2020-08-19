Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13, 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.