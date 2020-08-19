Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 338.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of SPB opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

