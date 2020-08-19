Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

CMP opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

