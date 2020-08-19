Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $104.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

