Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays raised Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Shares of HLT opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

