Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 136.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.