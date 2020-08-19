Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 4,970 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 263,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

