Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 4,544 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 755.2% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 125,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 110,991 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13.

