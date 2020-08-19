Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 437 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,570,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,890,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 251.3% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,788,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,184,000 after buying an additional 1,994,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,626,000 after buying an additional 1,103,898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,050.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 760,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after buying an additional 694,201 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

