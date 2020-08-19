Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 107 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

NYSE:AWK opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $150.47. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

