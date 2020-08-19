Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Westrock were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westrock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after buying an additional 66,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westrock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 216,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

