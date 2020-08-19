Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 741 Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 741 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after buying an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 33.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,410,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,773,000 after buying an additional 365,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Paycom Software by 457.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.94.

Shares of PAYC opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total value of $311,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,777 shares of company stock worth $7,460,893 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.