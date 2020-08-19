Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 6,891 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

