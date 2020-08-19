Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 3,031 Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $544,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $1,036,589.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,608 shares of company stock worth $4,758,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.