Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.47. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

