Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Envista by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Envista by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

