Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $186.52 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.65.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

