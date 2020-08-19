Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 2,309 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 8.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 733.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 146,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE HFC opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.