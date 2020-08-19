Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,050 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth $830,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $237,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 145.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

